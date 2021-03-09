Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Disposal of trust business assets—claiming entrepreneurs’ relief and the duration of the qualifying beneficiary’s interest (HMRC v The Quentin Skinner 2005 Settlement L and others)

Disposal of trust business assets—claiming entrepreneurs’ relief and the duration of the qualifying beneficiary’s interest (HMRC v The Quentin Skinner 2005 Settlement L and others)
Published on: 09 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Disposal of trust business assets—claiming entrepreneurs’ relief and the duration of the qualifying beneficiary’s interest (HMRC v The Quentin Skinner 2005 Settlement L and others)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the UT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: In a decision which potentially restricts capital gains tax (CGT) planning opportunities for trustees, the Upper Tribunal (UT) held that for trustees to be eligible for what was then entrepreneurs’ relief (now business assets disposal relief (BADR)) for CGT on a disposal of ‘settlement business assets’ (defined in section 169J(2) of the Taxation of Chargeable Gains Act 1992 (TCGA 1992)), a ‘qualifying beneficiary’ must have held an interest in possession throughout the ‘qualifying period’, namely the period during which the company was the beneficiary’s personal company and of which they were an officer or an employee. From 6 April 2019, the ‘qualifying period’ is a minimum period of two years, ending no earlier than three years prior to the date of the disposal. The UT decision reverses the decision of the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT), which had held that the beneficiary only needed to be a ‘qualifying beneficiary’ (ie a beneficiary with an interest in possession which is not for a fixed period) at the date of the disposal. Written by Georgia Bedworth, barrister at Ten Old Square. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Conditions precedent in commercial contracts

This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More