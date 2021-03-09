Disposal of trust business assets—claiming entrepreneurs’ relief and the duration of the qualifying beneficiary’s interest (HMRC v The Quentin Skinner 2005 Settlement L and others)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: In a decision which potentially restricts capital gains tax (CGT) planning opportunities for trustees, the Upper Tribunal (UT) held that for trustees to be eligible for what was then entrepreneurs’ relief (now business assets disposal relief (BADR)) for CGT on a disposal of ‘settlement business assets’ (defined in section 169J(2) of the Taxation of Chargeable Gains Act 1992 (TCGA 1992)), a ‘qualifying beneficiary’ must have held an interest in possession throughout the ‘qualifying period’, namely the period during which the company was the beneficiary’s personal company and of which they were an officer or an employee. From 6 April 2019, the ‘qualifying period’ is a minimum period of two years, ending no earlier than three years prior to the date of the disposal. The UT decision reverses the decision of the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT), which had held that the beneficiary only needed to be a ‘qualifying beneficiary’ (ie a beneficiary with an interest in possession which is not for a fixed period) at the date of the disposal. Written by Georgia Bedworth, barrister at Ten Old Square. or to read the full analysis.