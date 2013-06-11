Sign-in Help
Disposal of shares for VAT purposes

Published on: 11 June 2013
Updated on: 23 December 2020
  • Original news
  • What was the CJEU’s decision?
  • The case related to a 30% shareholding. Would a case relating to a 100% shareholding have a different result?
  • Is the ‘cost component’ approach to allocating input VAT settled law?
  • Does the decision impact on HMRC’s guidance issued after Kretztechnik AG v Finanzamt Linz: C-465/03 [2005] STC 1118?
  • What are the implications for lawyers and their clients? What should they do next?
  • How does this decision fit in with other developments in this area?

Article summary

Tax analysis: A recent Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruling on whether, for VAT purposes, a disposal of shares was equivalent to a transfer of a totality of assets leaves this area of law still horribly difficult, says barrister Roger Thomas, of Pump Court Tax Chambers. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

