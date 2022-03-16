Displacing mandatory provisions—statutory interpretation and inherent jurisdiction (Re Bulb Energy Ltd)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The High Court has ruled on an application by the special administrators of Bulb Energy Ltd, who sought a direction under IA 1986, Sch B1, para 63 authorising the administrators to dispense with the requirements in ESCA 2013 Regulations, SI 2013/1046, r 22(h)(i) to include the names and addresses and debts of all creditors who are customers of the energy supply company (of which there were over 1 million) when making a statement of proposals pursuant to IA 1986, Sch B1, para 49(1). Accepting that there were good reasons for not including the customers’ details, the court concluded it had power to order the administrators to deviate from the requirement under IA 1986, Sch B1, para 49 on the principle of parliamentary sovereignty and supremacy. Written by Lauren Godfrey, barrister at Gatehouse Chambers. or to read the full analysis.