Dismissing an employee for refusing to be vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19)

Published on: 04 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Facts
  • Employment tribunal decision
  • Implications

Article summary

Employment analysis: In Allette v Scarsdale Grange Nursing Home Ltd, the employment tribunal had to consider whether an employer had acted unfairly in dismissing an employee for refusing to be vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19). Joanne Moseley, professional support lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, analyses the first reported 'no jab, no job' decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

