Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / TUPE, outsourcing, share and asset purchases / TUPE and asset purchases

Legal News

Dismissals in the context of an administration

Dismissals in the context of an administration
Published on: 22 November 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Dismissals in the context of an administration
  • Original news
  • What key issues did this case raise, and to what extent did the judgment clarify the law in this area?
  • What are the most important points companies need to consider in relation to TUPE?
  • At what stage does liability for dismissal pass from the current employer to the purchaser?
  • Is there a trend emerging in this area? And what are your predictions for the future?
  • What are the implications for lawyers?

Article summary

Employment analysis: David Reade QC, a barrister at Littleton Chambers, discusses the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Crystal Palace, which highlights important issues for those thinking of buying businesses out of administration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

What is an intangible fixed asset?

Part 8 of the Corporation Tax Act 2009 (CTA 2009) is a specific corporation tax regime that applies exclusively to the gains and losses of intangible fixed assets. Note, however, that certain intangible fixed assets are excluded from the regime, see Practice Note: Excluded intangible fixed

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 News
View More