Dismissal of teacher suspected of possessing indecent images but not yet prosecuted could be fair SOSR dismissal (L v K)

Employment analysis: The dismissal of a teacher who has been charged with, but not prosecuted for, the serious criminal offence of possession of indecent images of children could be a dismissal for some other substantial reason (SOSR) and, even though the employer had insufficient evidence to conclude that the employee was guilty of the offence, the dismissal was fair, according to the Inner House of the Court of Session, overturning the decision of the EAT. or to read the full analysis.