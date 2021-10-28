Dishonest conduct and the entitlement to costs (Ahuja Investments v Victorygame)

Article summary

Dispute resolution analysis: This case involved the determination of the appropriate costs order in a complex and unusual matter. Following the substantive trial of the claim, His Honour Judge Hodge QC, dismissed the claimant’s claim and awarded judgment to the first defendant on the counterclaim in the sum of approximately £2m. The defendants sought their costs, arguing that they were the successful party and therefore the starting point is that the claimant should pay their costs. While undoubtedly the successful party, in giving judgment, the court made various findings of dishonesty against the defendants. The claimant argued for no order as to costs as a result. Most unusually however, the court also found that there had been dishonest conduct by the claimant’s principal witness, including the concoction of false evidence. The court awarded the defendants 75% of their costs and refused to disapply the CPR 36.17(4) consequences. The case provides a useful analysis of how the court will consider questions of conduct when awarding costs, the importance of a Part 36 offer and the extent to which the court’s discretion is affected by a contractual provision for costs. Written by John Meehan, costs barrister at Kenworthy’s Chambers. or to read the full analysis.