Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Disputes, discrimination and divorce / Discrimination

Legal News

Discrimination, same sex marriage and survivors’ benefits (Parris v Trinity College Dublin)

Discrimination, same sex marriage and survivors’ benefits (Parris v Trinity College Dublin)
Published on: 12 January 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Discrimination, same sex marriage and survivors’ benefits (Parris v Trinity College Dublin)
  • Original news
  • What was the background to this case?
  • What were the issues before the court?
  • What was the Court of Justice’s judgment and what was its reasoning?
  • How and why did the Court of Justice’s judgment differ from the Advocate General (AG) opinion?
  • What are the implications for UK pension schemes and their members?
  • Will the judgment impact similar cases awaiting hearing that concern questions of discrimination in relation to same-sex partners and survivor’s benefits?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: Suzanne Burrell, partner at Shoosmiths LLP, looks at recent developments in the case of Parris v Trinity College Dublin which was referred to the Court of Justice of the European Union for a preliminary ruling and considers its implications for UK pension schemes and their members. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

LEXISNEXIS

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More