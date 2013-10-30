Discrimination: irrelevant factors when assessing comparator differences (News, 30 October 2013)

Article summary

In a direct discrimination claim, the 'relevant circumstances' of the complainant and any comparator (real or hypothetical) must be 'the same' or 'not materially different'. When considering whether there are material differences between an employee and her comparator for the purposes of determining whether the employee had been treated less favourably on the grounds of age under the (now repealed) Employment Equality (Age) Regulations 2006, factors which relate to age (such as having lesser financial and family obligations and a greater ability to react more easily and rapidly to the loss of their jobs) should not be taken into account. However those factors may be appropriate for considering justification (if less favourable treatment is established). Court of Appeal: Lockwood v (1) DWP (2) Cabinet Office or to read the full analysis.