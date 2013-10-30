Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Equality / Prohibited conduct

Legal News

Discrimination: irrelevant factors when assessing comparator differences (News, 30 October 2013)

Discrimination: irrelevant factors when assessing comparator differences (News, 30 October 2013)
Published on: 30 October 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Discrimination: irrelevant factors when assessing comparator differences (News, 30 October 2013)
  • Impact of case
  • Relevant background law
  • Facts and ET decision
  • EAT decision
  • Court of Appeal decision

Article summary

In a direct discrimination claim, the 'relevant circumstances' of the complainant and any comparator (real or hypothetical) must be 'the same' or 'not materially different'. When considering whether there are material differences between an employee and her comparator for the purposes of determining whether the employee had been treated less favourably on the grounds of age under the (now repealed) Employment Equality (Age) Regulations 2006, factors which relate to age (such as having lesser financial and family obligations and a greater ability to react more easily and rapidly to the loss of their jobs) should not be taken into account. However those factors may be appropriate for considering justification (if less favourable treatment is established). Court of Appeal: Lockwood v (1) DWP (2) Cabinet Office or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More