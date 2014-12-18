Discrimination because of obesity only prohibited if there is a disability (News, 18 December 2014)

Article summary

There is no general principle of EU law which prohibits, in itself, discrimination on grounds of obesity. However, obesity can fall within the concept of ‘disability’ under EU equality law where it entails a long-term limitation resulting from physical, mental or psychological impairments which, in interaction with various barriers, may hinder the full and effective participation in professional life on an equal basis with other workers. ECJ: Kaltoft v Kommunernes Landsforening. or to read the full analysis.