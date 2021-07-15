menu-search
Discretion in altering the valuation list (Avison Young Ltd v Jackson (Valuation Officer); Moore (Valuation Officer) v Great Bear Distribution Ltd)

Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Article summary

Local Government analysis: These appeals arose from challenges originally made to decisions of a Valuation Officer determined at first instance by the Valuation Tribunal for England (VTE) and affirmed by the Upper Tribunal Lands Chamber, The Court of Appeal examined the exercise of the discretion available to the VTE under the Valuation Tribunal for England (Council Tax and Rating Appeals) (Procedures) Regulations 2009, SI 2009/2269, reg 38(7). This provides that where circumstances giving rise to an alteration to a valuation list ordered by a VTE have ceased to exist, the order can require the list to be altered for such period as appears to the VTE to reflect the duration of those circumstances. The purpose of the Valuation Tribunal for England (Council Tax and Rating Appeals) (Procedures) Regulations 2009, SI 2009/2269, reg 38(7) is to enable the VTE to direct temporary alterations to the valuation list wherever circumstances justifying those alterations are in existence(Sykes(VO) v Great Bear Distribution Ltd (2020) ER(D) 12 Aug (UT) in the interests of justice. Written by Alan Murdie, specialist in council tax at Council Tax Legal Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

