Discovery assessments and higher income child benefit (HMRC v Jason Wilkes)

Tax analysis: In HMRC v Jason Wilkes, the Upper Tribunal (UT) held that HMRC could not issue discovery assessments in relation to a higher income child benefit charge (HICBC). As the taxpayer had not submitted a tax return, HMRC could issue a discovery assessment only if it discovered ‘income which ought to have been assessed to income tax’. The HICBC did not fall within this description because it was a self-standing charge to income tax. A purposive statutory construction did not achieve HMRC’s desired result. While this outcome would give rise to some anomalies, these did not rise to the level of absurdity or injustice.
