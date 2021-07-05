menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client / Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance / HMRC powers and enquiries

Legal News

Discovery assessments and higher income child benefit (HMRC v Jason Wilkes)

Discovery assessments and higher income child benefit (HMRC v Jason Wilkes)
Published on: 05 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Discovery assessments and higher income child benefit (HMRC v Jason Wilkes)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In HMRC v Jason Wilkes, the Upper Tribunal (UT) held that HMRC could not issue discovery assessments in relation to a higher income child benefit charge (HICBC). As the taxpayer had not submitted a tax return, HMRC could issue a discovery assessment only if it discovered ‘income which ought to have been assessed to income tax’. The HICBC did not fall within this description because it was a self-standing charge to income tax. A purposive statutory construction did not achieve HMRC’s desired result. While this outcome would give rise to some anomalies, these did not rise to the level of absurdity or injustice. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More