Discovery assessments and higher income child benefit (HMRC v Jason Wilkes)

Article summary

Tax analysis: In HMRC v Jason Wilkes, the Upper Tribunal (UT) held that HMRC could not issue discovery assessments in relation to a higher income child benefit charge (HICBC). As the taxpayer had not submitted a tax return, HMRC could issue a discovery assessment only if it discovered ‘income which ought to have been assessed to income tax’. The HICBC did not fall within this description because it was a self-standing charge to income tax. A purposive statutory construction did not achieve HMRC’s desired result. While this outcome would give rise to some anomalies, these did not rise to the level of absurdity or injustice. or to read the full analysis.