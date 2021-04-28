Sign-in Help
Disclosure—when are documents in the control of a party? (Berkeley Square Holdings Ltd v Lancer Property Asset Management Ltd)

Published on: 28 April 2021
Dispute Resolution analysis: The High Court has provided useful guidance on the test for when documents, ostensibly held by third parties, are within the control of a litigant for the purpose of a disclosure exercise. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Hardwicke. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

