Disclosure pilot scheme—extended disclosure against third parties (Various Airfinance Leasing Companies and another v Saudi Arabian Airlines Corp)

An order for extended disclosure was sought pursuant to the Disclosure Pilot for Saudi Arabian Airlines Corp ('Saudia') to disclose, or make best efforts to obtain, data in mobile phones of former employees. Under Saudi Arabian employment law, there was no duty for this to be provided by them, and no presumption of control applied. In the circumstances, it was not a document under Saudi's control. Further, the court had no jurisdiction to make an order requiring Saudi to exercise best endeavours to obtain or request a third party to produce documents which are not already in the party's control. The courts will be slow to order disclosure if it is not practical to sort the information from that which is not relevant, especially if it the value of the relevant material is unclear.