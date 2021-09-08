Disclosure pilot—no jurisdiction to apply for specific disclosure under CPR 31.12 (Axnoller Events Ltd v Braker and others)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court has confirmed that where a case falls within the scope of the Disclosure Pilot in Practice Direction 51U, it is that Practice Direction, and not CPR 31, which provides the practice and procedure for addressing issues with disclosure. This is so, even if the claim has previously been case-managed in accordance with CPR 31. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers. or to read the full analysis.