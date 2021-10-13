LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate / Private M&A (share purchase) / Share purchase agreement

Legal News

Disclosure outside the disclosure letter can restrict warranty claims (Butcher v Pike)

Published on: 13 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Disclosure outside the disclosure letter can restrict warranty claims (Butcher v Pike)
  • What are the practical implications?
  • Warranties and disclosures—conventional wisdom and context
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Comment
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate analysis: In the case of Butcher and another v Pike and others [2020] EWHC 3362 (QB), the High Court determined that disclosures outside of the disclosure letter could be relevant for the purposes of warranty limitations. The Court of Appeal has now upheld this decision. Flint Bishop partner and head of commercial litigation Nick Wells and solicitor Kelly Savage, who acted for the successful claimants in the High Court and Court of Appeal, discuss the impact of this decision on corporate transactions and warranty claims arising out of such transactions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
3 Precedents
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Q&As
View More
3 Precedents
View More
2 Practice notes