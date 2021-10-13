Disclosure outside the disclosure letter can restrict warranty claims (Butcher v Pike)

Article summary

Corporate analysis: In the case of Butcher and another v Pike and others [2020] EWHC 3362 (QB), the High Court determined that disclosures outside of the disclosure letter could be relevant for the purposes of warranty limitations. The Court of Appeal has now upheld this decision. Flint Bishop partner and head of commercial litigation Nick Wells and solicitor Kelly Savage, who acted for the successful claimants in the High Court and Court of Appeal, discuss the impact of this decision on corporate transactions and warranty claims arising out of such transactions. or to read the full analysis.