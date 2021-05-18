Disclosure of documents under the court’s inherent jurisdiction (Goodley v The Hut Group)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This case involved a close examination of the court’s inherent jurisdiction to order disclosure of documents or other information that had been placed before the court under the open justice principle. The judgment specifically focused on disclosure where access is sought for a ‘proper journalistic purpose’. Mr Justice Calver held that the open justice principle is not simply limited to (i) enable public scrutiny of the way in which courts decide cases, and (ii) to enable the public to understand how the justice system works and why decisions are taken. The court held that the court has the power, as part of the open justice principle, to allow a journalist access to a document which has been referred to in open court and which they request for a proper journalistic purpose, unless affording access to the document is outweighed by the risk of harm which its disclosure may cause to the maintenance of an effective judicial process or to the legitimate interests of others. Written by Clifford Woodroffe, partner at Lee Bolton Monier-Williams LLP. or to read the full analysis.