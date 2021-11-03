LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Disclosure, intermeddling and compensation (Walker v The Official Receiver)

Published on: 03 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court determined the application was, at first instance, considered on a mistaken legal footing due to a failure to provide full disclosure of the bankruptcy file until late in the day. The court at first instance had considered the application on the basis that the legal title and the entire beneficial interest in the relevant land vested in the official receiver (OR) and that the OR had the power to sell said land. This was not the case. Mr Walker held the legal title in the land on trust. Only one-third of the beneficial interest vested in the trustee in bankruptcy due to Mr Walker’ parents being beneficially entitled to the remaining two-thirds. On a proper analysis, the trustee in bankruptcy had intermeddled and was in principle liable to account to the beneficiaries. Permission to appeal was granted, it being likely that there would be benefit to the estate. Written by Natasha Dzameh, barrister & mediator at St John’s Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

