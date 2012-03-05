Discharging freezing orders (Rossetti Marketing v Diamond Sofa)

The High Court has held that freezing orders may have unusual features so long as they are drawn to the attention of the judge and considered by him when granting the order. In discharging the freezing order the court held that there was a lack of evidence in support of the application and there had been substantial reliance on second hand hearsay evidence without any explanation as to why makers of the statements could not or had not been called. In this case the concerns about the evidence overrode the fact that there had been considerable delay in applying to discharge the freezing order.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also
The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully
Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several
Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.