Discharging freezing orders (Rossetti Marketing v Diamond Sofa)

Article summary

The High Court has held that freezing orders may have unusual features so long as they are drawn to the attention of the judge and considered by him when granting the order. In discharging the freezing order the court held that there was a lack of evidence in support of the application and there had been substantial reliance on second hand hearsay evidence without any explanation as to why makers of the statements could not or had not been called. In this case the concerns about the evidence overrode the fact that there had been considerable delay in applying to discharge the freezing order. or to read the full analysis.