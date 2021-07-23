Discharge of restrictive covenant—original contracting parties (Father's Field Development Ltd v Namulas Pension Trustees Ltd)

Article summary

Property analysis: On an application for discharge, alternatively modification of a qualified covenant preventing residential development otherwise than for the occupation by the covenantor’s family or employees, the Upper Tribunal (UT) confirmed the principle that an objector’s right to demand a price for its release is not a ‘practical benefit’ for the purposes of section 84 (1)(aa) and (1A)(a) of the Law of Property Act 1925 (LPA 1925) and that the fact that the applicant was an original covenanting party was not a bar to such an application. Just as the ‘practical benefit’ that LPA 1925, s 84 protects is not the right to extract money for consent, the ‘loss or disadvantage’ that can be compensated under LPA 1925, s 84(1)(i) does not include a negotiated share of development value. Written by Camilla Chorfi, barrister at Falcon Chambers. or to read the full analysis.