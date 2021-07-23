menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Rights of light, other easements and covenants / Restrictive covenants

Legal News

Discharge of restrictive covenant—original contracting parties (Father's Field Development Ltd v Namulas Pension Trustees Ltd)

Published on: 23 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Discharge of restrictive covenant—original contracting parties (Father's Field Development Ltd v Namulas Pension Trustees Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Was there jurisdiction under LPA 1925, s 84?
  • Did the UT exercise its discretion in favour of the applicant?
  • Was any compensation payable to the objector?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property analysis: On an application for discharge, alternatively modification of a qualified covenant preventing residential development otherwise than for the occupation by the covenantor’s family or employees, the Upper Tribunal (UT) confirmed the principle that an objector’s right to demand a price for its release is not a ‘practical benefit’ for the purposes of section 84 (1)(aa) and (1A)(a) of the Law of Property Act 1925 (LPA 1925) and that the fact that the applicant was an original covenanting party was not a bar to such an application. Just as the ‘practical benefit’ that LPA 1925, s 84 protects is not the right to extract money for consent, the ‘loss or disadvantage’ that can be compensated under LPA 1925, s 84(1)(i) does not include a negotiated share of development value. Written by Camilla Chorfi, barrister at Falcon Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More