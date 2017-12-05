Sign-in Help
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Limitation / Limitation in PI & Clinical Negligence claims

Legal News

Disapplying the limitation period for historical clinical negligence claims’—The Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust v Simon de Meza

Disapplying the limitation period for historical clinical negligence claims’—The Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust v Simon de Meza
Published on: 05 December 2017
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Disapplying the limitation period for historical clinical negligence claims’—The Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust v Simon de Meza
  • Original news
  • What is the significance of this case? Why is it important for practitioners?
  • How helpful is this judgment in clarifying the law in this area? Are there any remaining grey areas?
  • What are the practical implications of the judgment? What should practitioners be mindful of when advising in this area?
  • How does this case fit in with other developments in this area of the law? Do you have any predictions for future developments in this area?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: A trial concerning medial proceedings dating back to the 1980s throws up a number of questions about the use of limitations in cases of injury. James Arrowsmith, of Browne Jacobson, assesses details ranging from the quality of evidence to whether a claim would involve an institution or an individual. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
7 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
7 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More