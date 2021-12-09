Disability—taking into account avoidance behaviour for adverse effect (Primaz v Carl Room Restaurants)

Article summary

Employment analysis: In a discrimination claim, for disability to be established there must be a causal link between a physical or mental impairment and a substantial adverse effect on the person’s ability to carry out normal day-to-day activities. In a case in which an employee asserts that engaging in a certain activity will risk triggering or exacerbating some adverse effect of the impairment, such as bringing on a seizure or an adverse skin reaction or something of that sort, and that is disputed, the tribunal must consider whether there is some evidence that objectively makes good that contention. The employee cannot simply rely on their avoidance behaviour as establishing the necessary adverse effect without evidence supporting the possible harmful effect, according to the EAT. or to read the full analysis.