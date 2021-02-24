Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate / Directors and company secretaries / Powers, duties and liabilities of directors

Legal News

Directors’ duties to disclose conflicts of interest (Fairford v Cohoon)

Directors’ duties to disclose conflicts of interest (Fairford v Cohoon)
Published on: 24 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Directors’ duties to disclose conflicts of interest (Fairford v Cohoon)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • Issues on appeal
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate analysis: The Court of Appeal held that there had been no breach of section 317 of the Companies Act 1985 (CA 1985) (now section 177 of the Companies Act 2006) (CA 2006) by Mr Cohoon. The nature of Mr Cohoon’s interest in Craig Cohoon Watersports (Watersports) had been sufficiently disclosed to Fairford Water Ski Club’s (the Club) directors before it entered into a management agreement with Watersports for the period 2007 to 2017. The Court of Appeal’s judgment provides helpful guidance on the proper interpretation of CA 1985, s 317 as well as its successor, CA 2006, s 177. The central question was whether the other directors were ‘fully informed of the real state of things’ at a point before the contract was finalised. The court’s judgment also gave an indication of the potential application of CA 2006, s 1157 to claims of this nature. Written by Hugh Sims QC and Katie Gibb, barristers, and Charlotte Mallin-Martin, pupil barrister, Guildhall Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More