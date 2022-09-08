LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Directors’ duties, remedies when property taken in breach of duty (CRAFT v Pope)

Published on: 08 September 2022
Pensions analysis: This is a useful decision on how remedies should be determined in a situation in which company directors have wrongfully converted company property to themselves—should the property simply be returned in full, or is it open to the directors to argue that they should have credit for sums that they would have received had they acted in accordance with their duties? In this case, the converted property was placed in a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) and the SIPP provider had been joined to the claim as innocent recipient of the property. The decision therefore also addresses the complications which arose from the property having been placed into SIPPs (a form of trust) and the appropriate order in those circumstances. Written by Lydia Seymour, barrister, Outer Temple Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

