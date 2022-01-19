LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Civil appeals / Civil appeals—general and preliminary considerations

Legal News

Directors’ duties and companies limited by guarantee—restriction on distributions in a company’s constitution cannot be ignored (CRAFT v Pope and others)

Published on: 19 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Directors’ duties and companies limited by guarantee—restriction on distributions in a company’s constitution cannot be ignored (CRAFT v Pope and others)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Pensions analysis: This decision will be of particular interest to company lawyers as it is a relatively rare decision of the Court of Appeal addressing the law relating to companies limited by guarantee. The context was an allegation by the company that its former directors/members had converted company property to their own use in circumstances in which the company’s constitution prevented distribution of its assets. The case turned on the merits of the director/members’ defences, which were based upon: an assertion that the interests of the company should be equated to the interests of the sole Members/Directors; attribution of the Members/Directors conduct to the company/ratification of that conduct by reason of the Duomatic principle by it; and section 39 of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) and the scope of the abolition of the ultra vires doctrine. Each of these defences failed at first instance, and the judgment was upheld by the Court of Appeal. The decision also contains a separate section containing consideration of the Court of Appeal’s jurisdiction to re-open refusal of permission to appeal. Written by Lydia Seymour, barrister, Outer Temple Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More