Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Directors and insolvency / Directors' duties

Legal News

Director ordered to repay loan, despite twilight accounting treatment (Bass v Buchanan)

Published on: 20 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court held that a director was liable to repay sums advanced to her by the company of which she had been sole director and shareholder. The arguments raised by the respondent included that: (i) she should be entitled to retain the sums as compensation for her endeavours; (ii) the loan account had been ‘reclassified’ in the months before entry into liquidation; (iii) that supposed ‘reclassification’ had been on the advice of the insolvency practitioner (IP) (pre-appointment); (iv) she had left the issues of remuneration and accounting to others; and (v) limitation barred claims in respect of many of the payments made. All of those arguments were rejected by the court. Written by Samuel Parsons, barrister at Guildhall Chambers, Bristol. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

