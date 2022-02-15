Director liable for fraudulent trading and misfeasance for VAT fraud (Re JD Group Ltd: Hall v Bhatia)

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: In this case, the court determined that a director of a company purchasing mobile phones (subject to VAT) and selling to overseas customers (VAT free) was liable for fraudulent trading and misfeasance. The quantum of the sums ordered to be paid by the director was not limited to the loss caused to HMRC in respect of the transactions. It was: (i) a greater sum of the loss suffered by the company as a consequence of it making purchases subject to VAT plus (ii) the amount of a penalty that had been levied on the company by HMRC for the submission of a misdeclared VAT return. This the first reported occasion of a director of an exporter company being held liable for both fraudulent trading and misfeasance for participation in fraudulent phone trading. Written by Peter Shaw QC, barrister at 9 Stone Buildings.
