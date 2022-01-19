LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Direct marketing rules applicable to inbox advertising (StWL v eprimo)

Published on: 19 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

TMT analysis: StWL Städtische Werke Lauf a.d. Pegnitz GmbH (StWL), a German electricity company, made a claim against eprimo GmbH (eprimo) for anti-competitive behaviour following eprimo’s hire of an advertising agency to conduct direct email marketing to T-Online’s free email users. Users received advertising messages in a form similar to emails, which appeared in their private email inbox and were listed in the same section as real incoming emails (inbox advertising). The Court of Justice concluded that the inbox advertising contravened Article 13(1) of Directive 2002/58/EC, the ePrivacy Directive, as the it represented a form of unsolicited direct marketing to which users had not consented. Written by Hamish Corner, partner and Shruti Goel, senior associate at Shoosmiths LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

