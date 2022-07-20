LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Direct line issues profit warning on claims inflation

Published on: 20 July 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Direct Line has issued a profit warning over the rising cost of paying out on claims, as the insurer moved to cancel a planned £50m share buyback. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

