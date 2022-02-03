LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Direct award of public contract during pandemic not unlawful (R (on the application of Good Law Project) v Minister for the Cabinet Office)

Published on: 03 February 2022
Public Law analysis: The claimants were partly successful in a judicial review claim against the Minister for the Cabinet Office (the Minister) concerning the direct award of a contract for public survey and related services to the UK government during the pandemic. The judge concluded that the award of the contract had been tainted by apparent bias arising from connections between the government and its advisors and the directors of the contractor. The Minister appealed against the judge’s decision and the claimant cross-appealed against rulings that the conditions for a direct award had been satisfied. The Court of Appeal allowed the Minister’s appeal and dismissed the cross appeal. On the facts, the court concluded that the common law principles on apparent bias were not breached, assuming that they applied to the award of a private contract at all. Written by Denis Edwards, barrister, Normanton Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

