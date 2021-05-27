menu-search
Legal News

Diplomatic immunity in care proceedings (London Borough of Barnet v AG and others)

Published on: 27 May 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Family analysis: In London Borough of Barnet v AG and others the court had the opportunity to fully explore the conflict between the duties imposed on the state to protect all children physically present in its jurisdiction and the protection of the rights and privileges afforded to diplomats and their families living in its jurisdiction. Hannah Markham QC, head of the family team at 36 Family, examines the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

