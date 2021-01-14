- Digital collections of artwork held by galleries and museums—reflections on copyright
- Not a new phenomenon
- Copyright in copies of artwork—can copyright subsist in the collection/exhibition?
- Copyright in copies of old artwork?
- Can digital collections infringe the rights of others?
- Points to consider
IP analysis: Over recent years, there has been a huge growth in digital collections of artwork held by galleries and museums, much of which has been made available online. During 2020, as the majority of society in countries around the world has been locked down in some way or another due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, there has been a noticeable increase in online access to a wide range of the visual arts. Digital collections and the sharing of artworks online give rise to important questions of copyright ownership and potential infringement. Alexandra Pygall and Joshua Cunnington of Stephenson Harwood consider the implications.
