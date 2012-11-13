Sign-in Help
Did the UK fail to comply with waste water treatment obligations?

Published on: 13 November 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Environment analysis: The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has ruled that combined sewage overflows discharging untreated sewage into the sea contravened the Waste Water Directive, a fact long contested by the UK government. Gordon Nardell QC of Thirty Nine Essex Street examines the issues surrounding this case which has taken 12 years to decide, and how the government was defeated on each of its arguments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

