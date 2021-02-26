Diamond tycoon will be extradited to India from the UK

Law360, London: A judge cleared the way on 25 February 2021 for diamond mogul, Nirav Modi, to be extradited to India to face fraud charges, dismissing a challenge that conditions in prison in Mumbai would not meet human right requirements.
