DIAC Arbitration Rules 2022—a reflection

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What is the background to the revised DIAC rules?
  • What are the key amendments to the rules?
  • DIFC Default Seat
  • Multiple contracts and consolidation
  • Joinder
  • Expedited proceedings
  • Interim measures
  • Emergency arbitrator
    • More...

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) issued revised arbitration rules which came into force on 21 March 2022 (the 2022 DIAC Rules). The release of a new edition of these rules has been long-awaited, as revised rules were expected to be launched in 2018 but they did not materialise. Celine Abi Habib Kanakri, partner, and Robert Morris, associate at Kennedys in Dubai provide an analysis of this recent development. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

