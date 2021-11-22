- DfE’s draft education and sustainability strategy
- Action area 1—climate education
- Action area 2—green skills and careers
- Action area 3—the education estate
- Action area 4—operations and supply chain
- Action area 5—data
- Closing thoughts
Local Government analysis: The 5 November 2021 had the theme of ‘Youth and Public Empowerment’ at COP26. It was therefore fitting that the Secretary of State for Education released the draft Sustainability and Climate Change strategy for education and children’s services systems. The draft strategy will apparently be built upon over the next six months in collaboration with young people, educators, sustainability experts and environmentalists, with the final version of the strategy being published in April 2022. Not much publicity has been given to the fact that as well as the schools sector, the draft strategy is currently proposed to apply to all actors in the education sector, including to higher education. Laura Hughes of Browne Jacobson LLP considers each of the ‘action areas’ of the draft strategy and what it might mean for higher education.
