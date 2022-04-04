LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Dexia sues Italian province over crisis-era derivative deals

Published on: 04 April 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Italian bank Dexia has sued one of the country's provinces in an attempt to enforce the terms of an agreement to restructure the province's debts, the latest in a series of disputes between the Italian bank and the region's authorities over loss-making crisis-era derivatives. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

