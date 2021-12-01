Development consent for tidal lagoon electricity generation station lapsed (Tidal Lagoon v SSBEIS)

Planning analysis: In Tidal Lagoon v SSBEIS, the court dismissed a developer’s attempt to stop development consent lapsing for a tidal lagoon electricity generating station, on the basis that the development had not been ‘commenced’ by the deadline date set by the development consent order for the purposes of the Planning Act 2008 (PA 2008).
