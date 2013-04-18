Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Markets and trading / Financial stability and market confidence

Legal News

Developing a harmonised approach to recovery and resolution of banking institutions

Developing a harmonised approach to recovery and resolution of banking institutions
Published on: 18 April 2013
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Developing a harmonised approach to recovery and resolution of banking institutions
  • Original news
  • What is the current state of the proposals around recovery and resolution solutions in the EU?
  • Looking at the situation in Cyprus, it seems recovery and resolution is taking place in a relatively orderly fashion—is there still a need for harmonised plans?
  • The transfer outlined for the transfer of all UK-based deposits is quite limited in scope—does this raise any concerns?
  • How and under what authority has the transfer been brought about in the UK?
  • The transfer freezes access to some services as well. Does this present concerns?
  • Is this a bit of a baptism of fire for the PRA, or a nice way to cut its teeth?

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: What does the recent Cypriot banking crisis mean for the EC’s ongoing plans for a Europe-wide recovery and resolution regime for banks? Laurence Crowley, partner at Hogan Lovells, explores the situation in Cyprus and the lessons to be learned. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As
4 News
View More