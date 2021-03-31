Sign-in Help
Developer urges court to revive Lloyds rate misselling claim

Published on: 31 March 2021
Law360, London: A property investor told the Court of Appeal on 30 March 2021 that his complaint to Lloyds Bank about his losses from two interest rate hedging products is valid under statute and should allow him to bring a damages claim against the lender.
