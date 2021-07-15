menu-search
Devas investors granted leave to serve out their application for joinder in award enforcement dispute with India (Devas v Antrix)

Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Mr Justice Waksman in the Commercial Court has concluded that there is 'obvious merit' in allowing investors in Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd to join ongoing efforts to enforce a US$ 1.3bn arbitral award that was issued to the Indian satellite company, pointing to actions taken by India to allegedly stymie those efforts. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

