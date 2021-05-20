menu-search
Deutsche Bank sued over forex rigging by UK currency firm

Published on: 20 May 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Deutsche Bank is facing a fresh legal battle over allegations that its traders manipulated foreign exchange markets for their profit at the expense of a British currency investment firm, the latest in a raft of similar claims filed in London. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

