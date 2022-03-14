LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Deutsche bank says it violated US$80m deal with DoJ

Published on: 14 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: Deutsche Bank disclosed on 11 March 2022 that it has been found in violation of a deferred prosecution agreement with the US Department of Justice (DoJ) due to 'untimely reporting' of whistleblower allegations regarding a bank subsidiary's environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures.

