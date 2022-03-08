Determining the time limit within which to challenge an unpaid gross sum bill (Yasin v Whitmore Law Solicitors)

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court held that where an action was brought by a solicitor upon an outstanding gross sum bill, the relevant time limit for the client to dispute the amount claimed was to be found in section 64(3) of the Solicitors Act 1974 (SA 1974).
