Determining reasonable financial provisions (Ilott v The Blue Cross and others)

Published on: 16 March 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • Original news
  • Why is the case important for practitioners?
  • What was the background to the case?
  • What issues arose for the Supreme Court's consideration?
  • What did the court decide, and why?
  • How helpful is the judgment in clarifying the law in this area?

Article summary

Private Client analysis: What is the correct approach to determining a reasonable financial provision for an adult child who is not provided for by an estranged parent’s will and is receiving means-tested state benefits? Hugh Cumber, of Five Stone Buildings, considers the Supreme Court’s answer in Ilott v The Blue Cross and others. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

