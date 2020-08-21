Sign-in Help
Home / Family / Court of Protection / Decision making in respect of property and affairs

Legal News

Determining litigation capacity as a preliminary issue (King v Wright Roofing Co Ltd)

Determining litigation capacity as a preliminary issue (King v Wright Roofing Co Ltd)
Published on: 21 August 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Determining litigation capacity as a preliminary issue (King v Wright Roofing Co Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Personal Injury & Clinical Negligence analysis: The High Court considered the claimant’s capacity to litigate and manage any fund awarded in his personal injury claim applying the principles and the statutory test set out in the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (MCA 2005), following the defendant’s challenge to the claimant’s status as a protected party and a protected beneficiary as per CPR 21.2. Mr King sustained a serious brain injury. He initially appeared to be able to understand the litigation process but after concerns were raised about his ability to take on board professional advice, weigh up information and make decisions, the claimant’s neuropsychiatric and psychological experts concluded that he lacked insight into his own condition and lacked the capacity to litigate his personal injury claim and manage his finances. The defendant challenged this conclusion and instructed their own experts to assess him who maintained he did have capacity. The matter was listed for a two day trial to determine as a preliminary issue both the claimant’s litigation capacity and his capacity to manage any damages awarded. Written by Esther Maclachlan, barrister, at 9 Gough Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

LEXISNEXIS

Mistake in contract law

This Practice Note considers the legal concept of mistake in contract law. It examines common mistake, mutual mistake, unilateral mistake, mistake as to identity and mistake as to the document signed (non est factum). It also considers the impact of each of these types of mistake on the contract and

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More