LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Defamation

Legal News

Determination of preliminary issues in ‘tiger fraud’ defamation claim (Packham v Wightman)

Published on: 22 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Determination of preliminary issues in ‘tiger fraud’ defamation claim (Packham v Wightman)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: Applying the well-established principles applicable to preliminary issues trials in defamation claims, Mr Justice Johnson determined the ‘natural and ordinary’ meaning of nineteen publications about the claimant, Mr Packham (which meanings broadly reflected those contended for by Mr Packham), determined that they were defamatory of him at common law, and determined that they were statements of fact rather than opinion. The judgment provides a useful reminder of the key principles, as well as a practical example of their application to a range of publications (namely, online articles, YouTube videos, and tweets). Written by Claire Overman, barrister at Doughty Street Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More