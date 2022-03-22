Determination of preliminary issues in ‘tiger fraud’ defamation claim (Packham v Wightman)

Article summary

TMT analysis: Applying the well-established principles applicable to preliminary issues trials in defamation claims, Mr Justice Johnson determined the ‘natural and ordinary’ meaning of nineteen publications about the claimant, Mr Packham (which meanings broadly reflected those contended for by Mr Packham), determined that they were defamatory of him at common law, and determined that they were statements of fact rather than opinion. The judgment provides a useful reminder of the key principles, as well as a practical example of their application to a range of publications (namely, online articles, YouTube videos, and tweets). Written by Claire Overman, barrister at Doughty Street Chambers. or to read the full analysis.