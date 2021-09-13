LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Details of UK privacy regime overhaul lay out likely GDPR flashpoints for EU

Published on: 13 September 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Details of UK privacy regime overhaul lay out likely GDPR flashpoints for EU
  • Automated decision-making
  • Cookies
  • Marketing
  • ICO institutional reform

Article summary

MLex: Changes to UK privacy protections for automated processing of personal data are among a flurry of proposals to reboot the country’s post-Brexit privacy regime that are likely to alarm EU officials negotiating the future status of data flows. The proposals were fleshed out in a consultation document published on 10 September 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

