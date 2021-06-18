menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Costs and funding / Detailed assessment

Legal News

Detailed assessment proceedings cannot be commenced by serving documents piecemeal (McMinn v Higson)

Detailed assessment proceedings cannot be commenced by serving documents piecemeal (McMinn v Higson)
Published on: 18 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Detailed assessment proceedings cannot be commenced by serving documents piecemeal (McMinn v Higson)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: A default costs certificate was set aside because the receiving party had served the documents required to commence detailed assessment proceedings on a piecemeal basis. The Master concluded this meant that service had not been properly effected. Consequently, the receiving party had not been entitled to the default costs certificate. Written by Alex Bagnall, technical manager at Total Legal Solutions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More