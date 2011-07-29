Sign-in Help
Legal News

Desire to avoid disputes about fitness may justify a fixed retirement age (News, 29 July 2011)

Published on: 29 July 2011
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
A German law requiring state prosecutors to retire at 65 does not contravene the Equal Treatment Framework Directive because (1) it has the aim of establishing a balanced age structure in order (a) to encourage the recruitment and promotion of young people, and (b) to improve personnel management and thereby to prevent possible disputes concerning employees’ fitness to work beyond a certain age, and (2) it allows that aim to be achieved by appropriate and necessary means, and, in the context of social policy and measures adopted by a Member State relating to retirement, although budgetary considerations cannot in themselves constitute a legitimate aim, such considerations can underpin those policies and measures at the same time as political, social or demographic considerations, provided that the Member State observes the general principle of the prohibition of age discrimination, according to the ECJ in Fuchs and Kohler v Land Hessen. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

